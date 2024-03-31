Roots Cuisine
Food
- Beef Sirloin$16.99
Experience culinary our Pan-Fried Sirloin Beef, pan-fried to perfection with our signature homemade marinade sauce. Each bite bursts with savory flavor, offering a tantalizing journey for your palate.
- Corned Beef$9.95
Savor the warmth and flavor of our Corned Beef Stew, featuring succulent pieces of slow cooked vibrant peppers, onions, garlic, and fresh cilantro in a savory tomato sauce. A hearty and comforting dish that embodies homemade goodness.
- Lasagna Fusion$12.99
Indulge in our savory Beef and Turkey Ground Lasagna, layered with tender pasta sheets, a harmonious blend of smothered in a rich and creamy Vodka-Alfredo sauce, topped with shredded cheese.
- Garden Pork Chops$9.99
Enhance your dining experience with our succulent Garden Pork Chops on a vegetable mixed creole sauce by pairing it with our rice selections for a perfect harmony of flavors and textures.
- Chicken Breast Alfredo Sauce$13.99
Treat yourself to our delectable Chicken Breast on smothered in a creamy Alfredo sauce. Each bite is a luxurious blend of flavors that will leave you craving more.
- Beef steak marinated with onions$14.99
Tender beef marinated and cooked with onions.